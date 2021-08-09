Mental health cases on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

There is an upsurge of crime, suicide and cases of mental disorders in institutions of higher learning across the Country.

MKU Co-founder Dr Jane Nyutu, says incidents of suicide and murders in illicit relationships among the youth, violence against teachers and parents, as well as drug and substance abuse and addictions have gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Nyutu says the University has established a Mind and Beyond Counselling Centre to tackle mental health issues among students and youth in society.

“The programme seeks to find solutions to mental health challenges and end cases of violence, suicide and drugs among the young people,” she added.

Speaking during MKU’s 19th graduation ceremony, Dr Nyuttu said a new MKU Convention Centre will be commissioned soon. “It has a sitting capacity for 2,000 people and will support the region in hosting drama festivals, local and international conferences, public lectures as well as community gatherings.”

MKU vice-chancellor, Prof Deo Jaganyi said the University continues to enroll students for the various academic programmes despite challenges caused by COVID-19.

“This has been made possible by the ICT infrastructural support systems we have put in place to support e-learning. Today, we are witnessing graduands who have gone through the system and sat their examinations online during the period of suspension of face-to-face learning,” he added.

He said MKU has introduced an academic progression monitoring tool will help to ensure that the students and their guardians can accurately determine the academic standing of every student at any given time.

“It will enhance the efficiency of planning and monitoring of students’ academic progression from the point of entry to exit from the university,” Prof Jaganyi said.

During the virtual ceremony, 6,556 students graduated, 3,505 being male 3,051 female. Among these were 10 Doctors of Philosophy (PhD) graduands, 165 Masters Degrees students, 130 Postgraduate Diplomas, 4,678 Bachelor’s Degrees, 1,192 Diplomas and 381certificate holders.

MKU Chancellor Prof John Struthers, said the university has been recognised by the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) Office in New York through a unique opportunity to serve as the UNAI Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 10 Hub) on Reduced Inequalities.

An existing MoU between the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and MKU which has seen over 35 students secure full scholarships at the university in 2021 is also another milestone. “Similarly in March 2021, MKU recently signed a prestigious partnership agreement with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) via which more than 20 members of faculty are engaged in different research activities whose actualization also includes scholars from other institutions of higher learning across the African continent,” he said.

The chief guest, Prof Waswa Balunywa, Principal Makerere University Business School, Uganda, urged African countries to design an education system that gives them the skills needed at the different levels in the economy.

“While the structure of higher education in a country depends mainly on government and government effort, professionals play a role in shaping education depending on the level of advancement,” he said.