The desire for mental wellness and internal peace is driving many Kenyans into Yoga and Meditation. To help bridge gaps and eliminate teething problems, an innovative initiative known as Narobeing is providing the lead in this quest. Equipped with experts and other tools needed to orient converts, Nairobeing is creating spaces for Kenyans to share experiences and jointly embark on a journey of self-discovery. Take a look.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...