Mercy Chao Mwandime appointed new Chairperson of KEMSA Board

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Mercy Chao Mwandime as Chairperson of KEMSA Board of Directors for a period of 3 years.

In a Gazette notice dated 28th April 2021, President Uhuru Kenyatta revoked the appointment of Kembi Gitura as Chairperson although the latter had in March this year been appointed as the new Communication Authority board chairman.

The appointment was however challenged at the Employment and Labour Relations Court by a petitoner who argued that the president failed to form a select panel to conduct the recruitment of the board’s chairman as required by law.

In the same Gazette notice, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe appointed Capt, (Rtd) Lawrence Wahome, Robert Nyarango, Terry Kiunge Ramadhani and Lincoln Nyaga Kinyua as members of the Board of Directors KEMSA for a period of 3 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



At the same time, the appointments of Timothy Mwololo, Bibiana K Njue, Joel Onsare Gesuka and Dorothy Atieno Aywak were revoked.

The changes at KEMSA Board come amid ongoing scrutiny on the operations at the Authority following claims of corruption and misappropriation of funds related to COVID-19 supplies.