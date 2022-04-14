Mercy Cherono wins 5,000m final at Kenya Police Athletics championship at Kasarani

2013 World Athletics Championship silver medalist Mercy Cherono dominated the field to win the women’s 5, 000m final on day one of the Kenya Police Service Athletics Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Mercy Cherono , 30, who last ran at the 10K FACSA Castello in Spain where she finished third on February 27,won in 15 minutes and 20 seconds. Beatrice Chebet came in second while Caroline Nyaga finished third.

“I used this race as part of my training for major upcoming competitions such as the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and African Championships. The weather kept changing every minute from being windy, sunny, cloudy, but I’m glad to have won the race. I hope to get the chance to represent the country at upcoming major championships and prove myself,” said Cherono after the race.

In the women’s 400m semi finals national record holder Hellen Syombua breezed through to the final after winning her pre qualifying round.

The final of the two day event is expected to live upto its hype with several finals lined up including the men’s 1500m,800m men and women, 10,000m walk race among others.

Police is using the meet to select athletes who will represent it at the national athletics championship.