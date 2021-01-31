Good Morning Kenya sits down with Mercy Simiyu to talk about the changing trends in gospel music

It is an indisputable fact that change is inevitable and the gospel music in Kenya is going through change. Unsurprisingly, as more young people join the music industry, they bring with them new ways of creating and producing music.

In this interview with Good Morning Kenya, Mercy Simiyu talks about her early childhood growing up with parents who were teachers and a polygamous father, her career change from cleaner to musician, her passion for music, her 10 years in the industry, and the new trends in gospel music.

