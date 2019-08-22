Mercy Wanjau replaces Francis Wangusi as CA Director General

Lawyer Mercy Wanjau has been appointed Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) on an interim basis to replace outgoing Francis Wangusi whose term came to an end on Wednesday, 21st August 2019.

The Chairman of Board of Directors Mr Ngene Gituku says Mercy Wanjau will oversee the day to day activities at the CA pending appointment of a substantive Director General.

While making the announcement Thursday, Gituku said the decision followed extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders in order to ensure that the CA continues discharging its regulatory mandate seamlessly.

“As we await the necessary mechanisms to allow us to appoint a substantive Director General, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Mercy Wanjau as the acting Director General. She shall in the interim be responsible for coordinating all the day-to-day activities of the organization. The appointment, that takes effect immediately, has been made following extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders in order to ensure that CA continues discharging its regulatory mandate seamlessly. Given the strategic responsibilities vested on the Authority, we are committed to ensuring that there is no leadership vacuum and that we deliver on our vision of ‘a digitally transformed Nation’.” She said.

Ms. Mercy Wanjau is a commercial lawyer, regulatory and Governance expert currently working with the Communications Authority of Kenya as the Director Legal Services and Board Secretary. She has been involved in designing and harmonizing policy and regulation in ICT sector at the local, regional and international level for over 15 year.

Prior to this, Mercy consulted with KPMG South Africa, PriceWaterhouseCoopers Kenya and also had a stint in commercial legal practice. She has served on international secondment at the UN-International Telecommunications Union.

She serves on the Board of the SOS Children’s Villages and is a Council Member of the Institute of Certified secretaries Kenya.

She is a graduate of the University of Nairobi (LLB Hons), University of Cape Town (LLM) and Strathmore Business School. Mercy is a Certified Secretary and a certified Professional Mediator.

Wangusi was instrumental during the analogue to digital TV broadcasting migration that expanded competition in the broadcasting industry.

He was also instrumental in the implementation of Mobile Termination Rates that lowered interconnection rates across mobile networks and subsequently reduced mobile call charges.

“As you may recall, Mr. Wangusi assumed office in August 2012, having served in an acting capacity in the previous year. He has had the unique opportunity and honour of serving at the helm of the Authority for two complete terms and several more years as head of department at CA. He is a transformative leader under whose watch the ICT sector realized significant achievements, including migration of the country from analogue to digital TV broadcasting that expanded competition in the broadcasting industry. He was also instrumental in the implementation of Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) that lowered interconnection rates across mobile networks and subsequently reduced mobile call charges, thus bringing mobile communications within the reach of all sections of society.’ Added Gituku

Mr. Wangusi will also be remembered for bringing into operation the Universal Service Fund and overseeing the implementation of Phase 1 of the USF projects, namely the Education Broadband and Voice Connectivity projects connected un-served and underserved areas and thus reducing the digital divide.

Most recently, he spearheaded the establishment of the National Cyber-security Centre that plays a key role in ensuring that the country’s cyberspace is safe and secure.

“In addition, during Mr. Wangusi’s tenure, the ICT sector has played a key role in deepening Digital Financial Inclusion as well as in promoting innovations in in all sectors of the economy. There is no doubt Mr. Wangusi has made a mark in the sector and will remain an important footnote in the history of the ICT industry for a long time to come. On behalf of the Board and management of CA, I wish Mr. Wangusi success in his next phase of life and in his future endeavours.” Said the chairman.

The chairman congratulated Ms. Mercy Wanjau on her appointment and called on the industry and other stakeholders to support her in order to consolidate and sustain the gains realized in the sector.