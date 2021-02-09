Merkel wants to extend nationwide lockdown until March 1

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will push for extending the coronavirus lockdown until March 1 during talks with state premiers on February 10, Bild reported on Tuesday.

According to the German tabloid, while there is no final decision, the minister presidents that belong to Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union intend to back her initiative. So, Germany will very likely see the lockdown extended.

Merkel reportedly expects gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions from March 1. First, the country is set to reopen schools, kindergartens and hair salons.

The current lockdown is set to expire on Sunday. At present, all public places, except grocery stores, pharmacies, optometrist’s offices, banks, pet stores and medical facilities, remain closed across Germany.

In schools, classes are held online, with the German states deciding on kindergartens on their own.