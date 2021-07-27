Meron Adero wins AKO Caine Prize

Also shortlisted is Kenyan Troy Onyango.

Meron Hadero has been awarded the 2021 AKO Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story “The Street Sweep”, published in ZYZZYVA (2018). This is the first time an Ethiopian writer has won since the Prize’s inception in 2000.

Additionally, Kenyan Troy Onyango was also shortlisted for his short story “This Little Light of Mine” published in Doek! Literary Magazine, Namibia, 2020. As a shortlisted AKO Caine Prize writer, Onyango will receive £500.

“The Street Sweep” narrates the story of Getu, an Ethiopian boy at a crossroads of his life as he negotiates the imported power dynamics of foreign aid in Addis Ababa. Set against the backdrop of personal trauma, threatening displacement and forced expropriation, the young narrator weighs his opportunities and soon understands the game of survival that leads the story to culminate in a hopeful twist.

Announcing the winner in the Prize’s YouTube Channel, the Chair of the AKO Caine Prize Judging Panel, Goretti Kyomuhendo, Founder and Director of the African Writers Trust, announced the winner of the £10,000 prize saying, “The Street Sweep is superbly crafted, the language fluid, and weighted with colour and memorable symbolism. Optimism, trust and betrayal ride side by side; but ultimately, this is a story about the redeeming power of hope: ‘Hope is the greatest asset a man can have.”

