Meru Assembly rejects 7 out of 10 Cabinet nominees

Meru County Assembly has rejected seven out of 10 Cabinet nominees proposed by Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

During the tabling of the report by Committee of Appointment, the MCAs argued that the seven did not demonstrate knowledge on issues affecting their respective departments.

The seven include; Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development Japhet ndumba, Youth, Sports Gender and Social Development Casty Kaimuri Micheni, Health services Dr George Gikunda Mungania, Water Irrigation and Climate Dr Bishop kiambi Atheru, Agriculture, Fisheries and Veterinary Rev Caroline Kalia Kaaberia, Roads and Energy Murungi James Muthomi, Trade, Cooperative and Tourism Ester Karimi Njeru.

In the meantime, the County Assembly approved the nomination of Public Service, Legal Affairs and Service Management Dickson Munene Nkanata, Education, Science, Culture and ICT Iithana Thuranira Joseph and Finance CECM Monica Kaithiori Kathono.

The Meru Governor, who is currently embroiled in a row with the MCAs has since called for a consultative meeting on Thursday aimed to resolve their issues.