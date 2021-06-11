Meru County approves funds for health volunteers

Community health volunteers in Meru County have a reason to smile after the county assembly passed a motion to have them receive a quarterly pay of Ksh5,000 each.

Addressing journalists day, Health Committee Chairman Martin Muthuri Mworia who is also Nyaki West MCA said the move was meant to boost the volunteers’ morale while serving the residents.

“We know this is a volunteering job but we should also be human enough. The volunteers have families and other basic needs to cater for and therefore we had to come up with a way of appreciating them,” said Mworia.

He added that the little pay will be in addition to stipends they receive from other health partners that work with them within the county.

“We know there are several health partners who work with the more than 3000 volunteers in our county to implement their agenda and we are calling on them to be looking into the affairs of these volunteers as they have always been doing,” said Mworia.

He added that Ksh 5000 in three months was little money but it was good that they had somewhere to start from.

“The volunteers have not been receiving anything from the county government since 2013. We expect the amount to be increased as we move on,” he said.

He called on fellow MCAs to not to hesitate in approving the budgeted fund once the document is tabled in the house.

“The health committee will work closely with the finance department to ensure that the allocation will be increased every financial year,” said Mworia.