Meru County Commissioner bans food distribution by individuals

Meru County Commissioner Allan Machari has urged those willing to donate foodstuff and other items to the vulnerable to direct their donations through the County response team.

Machari says donations will from now onward be managed by the sub-county teams, after a case in Kiambu County where residents received poisonous foodstuff.

The County Commissioner further says they have traced almost all people who come into contact with the 1st and 2nd persons who tested positive for COVID 19 in the County.

This after Meru County registered its 3rd positive case as announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday.

Machari says the contacts have been placed in quarantine at KMTC Meru while others who are close family members of these persons have voluntarily quarantined at their homes.

He said those in quarantined have already been tested and they are now waiting for tests results.

The recent one to test positive is a 38 yrs old male a truck driver who had travelled from Mombasa and was intercepted at Muthaara market along Meru- Maua road.

He is currently under medical care at an isolation ward at Meru Teaching and referral Hospital after testing turned positive.

Machari says they are now in the process of tracing persons the truck driver would have come into contact with.