Meru County directs staff to work from home due to COVID-19

The County Government of Meru has directed its employees to work from home following increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

County Secretary Rufus Miriti says the move is meant to protect County staff and residents as well as curb spread of the virus.

He called on the employees to take advantage of the leave to ensure they were vaccinated against the disease in order to boost their immunity.

“Our records indicate that only about 26,000 people in the entire county have been vaccinated against COVID-19 this is a small number compared to the County’s population,” He said.

He said officers from critical departments will however remain in their offices to serve the people but will be required to observe COVID-19 protocols to be safe.

The departments include health, finance, Emergency services, payroll, and environment as well as those handling special assignments.

The County Health Executive Meshack Mutuma said 86 people have tested positive for the disease in the last two weeks.

“Out of the 86 who tested positive, 22 are hospitalised, with 12 at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital and 10 at Kiirua mission hospital,” Mutuma said.

He said learning institutions were also not spared by the disease where two schools have so far been closed.

“We have realised that many people are currently not observing the ministry of health protocols but we are calling on them to be very vigilant now that the disease is spreading at an alarming rate,” Mr. Mutuma said.