Meru County employees to work from home as Covid-19 surges

The County government of Meru has directed its employees to work from home following an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Addressing media at the County headquarters on behalf of Governor Kiraitu Murungi, County Secretary Rufus Miriti said the move was meant to protect the employees and the County residents they serve against the disease.

“Considering the soaring number of infections within the County, we had to take action to protect our people. This is by sending our employees to work from home until the situation improves,” said Mr. Miriti.

He called on the employees to take advantage of the leave to ensure they were vaccinated against the disease in order to boost their immunity.

“Our records indicate that we have only about 26,000 people in the entire county who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and this is a small number compared to the County’s population,” Miriti said.

“We are therefore calling on our employees as well as other members of the public to come out in large numbers and get vaccinated,” said Miriti.

He said officers from critical departments will however remain in their offices to serve the people but will be required to observe Covid-19 protocols to be safe. The departments include health, finance, Emergency services, payroll, and environment.

Others are those that are handling special assignments like water and roads department.

The County Health Executive Meshack Mutuma said 86 people have tested positive for the disease in the last two weeks as opposed to the previous weeks where they were five to six people in a week.

Five people also succumbed to the disease during this period. “Out of the 86 who tested positive, 22 are hospitalised, with 12 at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital and 10 at Kiirua mission hospital,” said Mutuma.

He said learning institutions were also not spared by the disease where two schools have so far been closed.

“We have realised that many people are currently not observing the ministry of health protocols but we are calling on them to be very vigilant now that the disease is spreading at an alarming rate,” Mutuma said.

He called on all the Public Health Officers to collaborate with the national government reinforcement officers in ensuring that the protocols were adhered to.

“No one will be allowed to sell or buy without observing the laid down protocols. Your health is your responsibility and we should do as much as we can to protect ourselves against the pandemic,” Mutuma said.