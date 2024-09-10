Meru County health workers urged to end strike

Meru County Secretary Dr Kiambi Athiru has called on health workers in the county health to end their strike affirming that the county government is addressing their concerns.

Speaking in his office, Dr Athiru noted that the strike has disrupted health services in public facilities leaving many residents without access to essential care.

According to Dr Athiru the county government has allocated Ksh211 million for promotions including those of clinical officers in the common cadre who will receive promotion letters by September 13.

He also noted that he has submitted a request to the Public Service Board for the promotion of non-common cadre staff.

The health workers who have been on strike for the last one month have vowed not to return to work until all their grievances are addressed.

Upper Eastern KMPDU Chairman Denis Mugambi pointed out that many health workers have retired without being replaced.

He dismissed claims that the strike is politically motivated, stating that Governor kawira Mwangaza had promised during her 2022 campaign to address health workers’ issues, including promotions, staffing, and statutory deductions.

The workers have been protesting in Meru Town, demanding immediate promotions, increased staffing, and replacement of those who have left or passed away.