The chamber of commerce, hoteliers and bars owners in Meru County have asked the County Assembly to reject in its entirety the proposed Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill 2023 tabled last week.

Speaking in Meru town during public participation, they said the proposed Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill that is alleged to have originated from the office of the Deputy President is very punitive and retrogressive, and should never have been brought to the floor of the Assembly.

The Director Meru County Alcoholic Drinks Control Board Mbaabu Muguna said the Bill cannot pass in Meru since the county already has an act on the same, which he says is better than the one currently being pushed.

The hoteliers and bar owners in said the proposed Bill is meant to oppress them as it also proposes increasing some of the fees.

They said they are comfortable with the current Meru County Alcoholic Drinks Act adding that Alcohol sales and licensing is devolved hence need for other counties in Mt. Kenya region who do not have Alcoholic Drinks Control Act to be given time to come up with their own county Bill rather than being forced to pass the proposed Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill 2023.

The said proposed Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill 2023 has been introduced in several counties in Mount Kenya region, and has since been rejected by other county assemblies in the Region.