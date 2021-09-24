Meru Hospice receives Ksh 1M from Governor Kiraitu

The Meru Hospice and Palliative care Thursday received a cheque worth one million from Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi which is meant to help them continue taking care of cancer patients.

Speaking at the centre, the coordinator Gladys Mucee and the Hospice Board Chairman GK Kinoti requested the governor to help them put up wards at the centre to help in treating and taking care of cancer patients.

They also put up a request for a radiation machine to avoid patients travelling all the way to Kenyatta National Hospital.

In his response, Kiraitu said that the county government would encourage learners to take palliative care courses in which cancer patients will be taken care of from the comfort of their homes.

The governor also added that as a county government they are putting up a cancer unit at the Meru Level Five Hospital stating that it should ease treatment of cancer patients.

Meru Hospice and palliative care has forty seven cancer survivors, four hundred and forty four patients with the youngest being two years old and the oldest a hundred and two years old.