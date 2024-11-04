Meru: KCSE student dies, two to sit exams in hospital after giving birth

As candidates all over the country start their form four examinations (KCSE) today, one student from Kamaro Secondary School in Tigania west sub-county, Meru County passed away last night.

Confirming the incident while supervising the opening of the said examination container at Kiirua, in Buuri East sub-county Deputy Commissioner’s office, Meru County Commissioner Jacob Ouma, said two other female candidates will do their examinations in the hospital after being admitted and giving birth.

Ouma said Meru County has 29,148 candidates in 412 centers where among them, 13,907 are boys and 15, 241 are girls.

He said 12 male inmates will be doing their exams from different prisons within the county.

Additionally, the Meru County commissioner has said that 151 adults are sitting for their KCSE exams in various examination centers in the county.

He has given a strong warning to those who will try to cheat noting that all security agencies and officers within the county are on high alert.

Differently from previous years, examination centers administrators and supervisors this year have been moved from the schools they used to supervise to other different schools as away fighting cheating.