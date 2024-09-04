Meru: Lands Ministry issues more than 30,000 titles deeds

It was a historic moment Wednesday as residents of Igembe North received more than 30,000 title deeds, documents which they have waiting to receive since the 1970s.

The residents of Amwathi Mutuati I ‘A’, Antuambui II, Naathu B,, Amungeti B, Amwathi Mutuati II ‘C, and Lower Athiru Gaiti gathered at KK Baithai Primary School to receive title deeds in a ceremony presided over by CS Alice Wahome and PS Nixon Korir.

The CS issued 32,000 title deeds during the event at Igembe North before proceeding to Igembe South and issuing another 5,000 titles at Tumutumu Market.

“I promised the President that I will be on the ground to serve the people,” said the CS as she promised the people of Igembe North that the Ministry will soon set up a new registry to serve the people of the area,” said CS Wahome.

She assured residents that her office will collaborate with elected leaders to organize a land clinic in the area to resolve title deed issues.

The CS said she will issue another 7,000 titles in the neighbouring Tharaka Nithi County next week.

“We have 100,000 titles ready for the whole country and another 100,000 are in the pipeline,” said the CS.

PS Korir said the Ministry of Lands will work hard to surpass its targets in the issuing of titles as per the directions of President William Ruto.

“As a Government we promise to deliver on all those that we promised. Some will be delivered today, others tomorrow but others might take a little longer,” said PS Korir.

The CS and PS also promised the residents of Igembe that the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning will embark on a process to rectify thousands of titles that were issued in previous years.

PS Nixon Korir expressed his satisfaction in seeing the people of Meru finally receive their title deeds, enabling them to conduct land transactions with ease.

“We will address the complaints we’ve received about the Maua Registry and rectify the situation,” he said. He also commended his Lands officers for their diligent work and encouraged them to continue serving Kenyans faithfully.

On affordable housing, CS Wahome stated that the Ministry is working closely with elected leaders to built affordable housing in the region.

Among the leaders who accompanied the CS and the PS were Igembe North MP Julius Taitumu, Igembe South MP John Paul, Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, Meru Women Rep Kailemia Karambu.

The Buuri MP said many of the people of Meru County have been begging for title deeds for decades.

“The Government of President William Ruto is listening to us and that is why it is giving us the title deeds that we have been begging for since independence” said Hon Rindikiri.

He also asked Kenyans to be patient as the Kenya Kwanza Government corrects the mistakes and omissions of previous administrations