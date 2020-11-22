Meru Law Court closed after staff test positive of COVID-19

Written By: Hunja Macharia
3

The Judiciary has suspended all in person court operations and Meru law courts for 14 days with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020.

This after a number of staff, a few advocates and their staff who frequent toe law court tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Justice David Maraga says the closure is a precautionary measure to minimize the spread of the virus and protect members of staff, court users and justice sector partners from the virus.

Maraga said urgent matters will handled virtually saying, “The presiding Judge will issue further directions on the resumption of regular Court operations after the necessary testing of members of staff.”

Meru Law Courts joins several other courts of law that have been closed temporarily as COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise.

the second wave has caught some Counties unaware, with Mandera Governor Ali Roba calling for a month long lock down to control the spread.

