Meru MCAs plan to impeach Governor Mwangaza

A section of Meru County MCAs have resolved to start a fresh impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza barely a year after they initiated a similar process.

Speaking in Meru town after a three-hour indoor meeting, Majority Leader Evans Mawira said they are in the process of drafting and tabling a motion to impeach the Meru Governor.

The UDA Party MCAs said they intend to bring on board their counterparts from other political parties to support them in passing the impeachment motion.

The MCAs said they had given the Governor enough time to address the issues of Meru County but that time has not borne any fruits as there is not any development being witnessed in the county.

They said they will also table a bill to have Ward Development Funds to become an Act in the Meru county government so that no any Governor will deny a certain ward development funds.

Though the UDA party MCAs never revealed the grounds of the intended impeachment motion, they said they had facts and enough evidence to table on the floor of the Meru County Assembly to impeach the governor.