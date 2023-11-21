Meru MCAs urge Ruto to create Metropolitan unit to run county

The ward reps claim that the county has become ungovernable under the leadership of Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Members of the Meru County assembly are now calling on President William Ruto to form a Meru Metropolitan service unit to oversee the running of the county government affairs.

Speaking outside the county assembly chambers after receiving a petition from members of the public seeking to ouster 12 county government officials over alleged incompetence, the MCAs also dared the governor to dissolve the county, saying they are not afraid of seeking a fresh mandate from the electorate.

The MCA’s further allege that the governor has failed to reconcile aggrieved parties to allow for the smooth running of the county affairs.

Among those listed for impeachment include the County Secretary Kiambi Atheru, Chief of Staff Nchamba Mbithi, County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) CPA Monicah Kathono (Finance), Dickson Munene (Legal Affairs and Public Service), Jackson Muthamia (Water), Thuranira Ithana (Agriculture), Miss Harriet Makena (Trade), Dr George Mungania (Health) and Ibrahim Mutwiri (Roads).

Others are Chief Officers including James Mutia (Cooperatives), Victor Akwalu (Agriculture), and Ms Joyce Kagwiria (Education).

The petitioners also want the assembly to recall all acting chief officers to their substantive original positions, and additional ones to be appointed through the assembly.

They further argue that all the acting chief officers have been illegally appointed in the office as acting chief officers in total contravention of the human resource policies and procedures manual for the Public Service Board 2016.

The joint committee to look into the petition will be chaired by Nominated MCA Gacheri Muthuri who said that they will keenly look at the petition and expedite their mandate as per the constitution in order to serve justice to both the petitioners and the officers in question.

“We know our roles as the committee and we want to tell the petitioners and the people of Meru that we are up to the task. We will summon those mentioned in the petition as well as the petitioners in order to hear from both sides before we write our final report,” said Ms Muthuri.