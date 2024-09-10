Meru: Residents want Mwangaza’s impeachment legal fees made public

A section of Meru County residents are demanding answers on the amount spent by the County Assembly in legal fees as a result of various impeachment motions against Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

The residents want the county assembly to account for the total funds spent as a result of five impeachment motions which they argue are politically motivated.

The residents say the public has a right to know how much has been spent at the expense of development.

This comes as the court is expected to give direction on an application filed by Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza seeking to quash the decision by the senate to uphold her impeachment citing failure to follow procedure.