Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been charged for sexual assault and released on a 200,00 shillings cash bail. Linturi who denied the charges is alleged to have attempted to rape a 36-year-old woman at Maiyan Villas Hotel in Nanyuki Laikipia county in January 2021. Linturi is accused of having sneaked into a couple’s room in the middle of the night while the woman’s husband was away.