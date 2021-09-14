Meru Senator Mithika Linturi charged with attempted rape

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been released on a Ksh 500 bond or an alternative of Ksh 200, 000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to rape.

Mithika was arraigned in Court charged with attempted rape contrary to section 6 of the sexual offences act of 2006 as well as indecent act with an adult contrary to section 11 of the sexual offences act of 2006.

The matter is in relation to a 30th January incidence at Mayian hotel laikipia involving Beryl Akoth.

According to the charge sheet, Linturi indecently touched Ms Akoth without her consent.

Mithika denied the two counts of charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nazushi and the case will be mentioned on October 26.

His arraignment comes after he failed to stop his prosecution at the High Court last month.