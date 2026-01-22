County NewsNEWS

Meru: Two arrested, Ksh 630K bhang recovered in crackdown

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Detectives from Meru County have unearthed a drug syndicate following the recovery of Cannabis Sativa worth hundreds of thousands in an operation aimed at curbing illegal drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers conducted a raid on a rental house located in the Municipality area, in the Mwiteria sub-location.

Upon entering the premises, they uncovered 22 kilograms of bhang and 440 rolls, all valued at approximately Ksh 630,000 in the streets.

The operation also yielded rolling papers, a digital weighing scale, 38 black courier bags, and a National Youth Service smoke jacket, among other incriminating items.

The suspects, 23-year-old Daniel Mutuma and 21-year-old Duncan Murithi, were arrested on the spot. They were escorted, together with the recovered exhibits, to Meru Police Station, where they are undergoing processing pending arraignment.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has intensified crackdown on narcotics trafficking, with sustained operations across the country aimed at dismantling drug networks, seizing illicit substances, and bringing all those involved to justice,” said the investigative agency.

