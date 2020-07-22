Meryl is the new kid on the block and definitely one to watch

Meryl Paige has been persistent and consistent in her sound and her pursuit of success in the Kenyan R&B scene, which is unfortunately quite small. However, her stand-out performance comes from Trace Live, where she was a background vocalist.

Since COVID -19, Trace Live has curated performances featuring Kenya’s finest. The Trace Live performances are bound to leave a lot of people yearning to see more. According to Trace Eastern Africa Cluster MD, the music extravaganza was an initiative to support the local creative economy and offer lovers of music both in Kenya and abroad an immersive entertainment concert during a period of restrictive social interaction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can watch all the Trace Live performances on Showmax.

Offering her soulful vocals to Kenya’s finest, Meryl displayed her versatility and collaborative skills. She crooned alongside King Kaka, Octopizzo, Kagwe Mungai, Naiboi, and Khaligraph Jones. In some of these performances, Meryl offered vocal support and added melody to rap music.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Her voice lent an emotional and mellow sound to the hooks and bridges of these artists’ songs. On her set with King Kaka, Meryl sang on the hook of the song “Betty” and “Lighters” creating a soulful break in his verses. She also sang in the background for Amos & Josh and King Kaka in their collabo “Baadaye” during the show.

Speaking about her experience on Trace Live, “My favourite part of the whole show was singing full choruses of songs I have known and loved and allowing the masses that tuned in to connect and feel the same way,” she said.

Meryl Paige has been in the live music scene for 7 years now and is well versed in the art of live performance. She started her musical journey at a young age in Sauti Academy, which has fostered many Kenyan musicians, and even hosts two events that give her and other Kenyan musicians a platform to share different genres of music.

Her album, SuperEgo, is currently available here.

Tell Us What You Think