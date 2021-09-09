Messages of condolences continue to pour in for Nick Ondu

The fashion designer succumbed to injuries sustained during an armed attack.

Top Kenyan fashion designer Nick Ondu has died. The acclaimed fashion designer died of injuries sustained in an armed attack. Nick was the Head Sartor at Nick Sartorial, a fashion brand that creates unique luxury apparel for its clientele.

In an interview in 2018, NIck said his fashion inspiration comes from Italian brands because of their heritage and attention to detail. “I look up to Italian brands because of their heritage. That is how I want my brand to be in the future.”

Nick has designed pieces for well-known Kenyan celebrities such as Robert Burale and Grammy award-winning singer Chimano from the group Sauti Sol. He later went on to showcase his designs at various Kenyan fashion runways including The Festival for African Fashion and Arts.

Following the news of his death, messages of condolences continue to pour in from friends and family.

