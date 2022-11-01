Messages of condolences pour in for Davido over loss of son

ByNzula
Tags

Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, was 3-years old.

Messages of condolences from celebrities and entertainers continue to pour in for Nigerian musician Davido and his partner Chioma Rowland over the loss of their son.

Their son, Ifeanyi, is reported to have drowned at their home in Banana Island, Lagos. He was three years old.

Following the news of his death, several celebrities from across the world have taken to social media to condole with the couple. Among them British rapper Stefflon Don, singer Paul Play Dairo, actor Williams Uchemba, Sally Suleiman and more.

British rapper Stefflon Don shared on Twitter, “Prayers up for Chioma and Davido.”

Sally Suleiman took the time to share love and prayers for the family.

“We love you Davido, we are praying for your family. We wait to hear from you, till then we are praying for you and your family,” she wrote.

More to follow…

 

  

Latest posts

Kenyan fashion brand IKOJN to open two new stores

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Taylor Swift set Billboard record with 10 Top 10 songs

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

“Breast Cancer knows no age,” says actress Winnie Bwire

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: