Messi and Ramos sign off with PSG defeat

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos played their final games for Paris St-Germain as the Ligue 1 champions lost to mid-table Clermont on the final day.

Defender Ramos headed in an opener from Vitinha’s cross and Kylian Mbappe’s penalty gave PSG a 2-0 lead.

Clermont battled back and Johan Gastien slid in after Marco Verratti’s error.

Mehdi Zeffane equalised and Grejohn Kyei, who had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee and missed a penalty, bundled in the winner.

Former Barcelona forward Messi, whose name was booed by some fans before kick-off, missed several chances to add to his 32 goals in 75 games for the club. Like ex-Real Madrid defender Ramos, he is out of contract and leaving the club this summer.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and Major League Soccer side Inter Miami are two possible destinations Argentine Messi.

PSG players all wore Sergio Rico’s name on the back of their shirts, as well as their own squad number.

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Rico is in hospital in his native Spain after a horse riding accident the day after they clinched the title last weekend. Fans displayed banners for him before kick-off and during an applause in the 16th minute – his squad number.

Mbappe’s goal against Clermont helped him win a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 Golden Boot. He is only the fourth player to finish top scorer in France five times, level with the record of Carlos Bianchi, Delio Onnis and Jean-Pierre Papin.

The France striker finished on 29 goals, two clear of Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette, who did not score in his side’s 3-1 loss at Nice.