Messi set to start on Tuesday night against Manchester City

Lionel Messi is expected to play for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday after taking part in a training session.

The Argentine forward missed two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee but did not appear to be struggling with the injury on Monday morning.

Messi is back in PSG training with his teammates. The vibes 🤗 pic.twitter.com/E7dB9JAiNf — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 27, 2021

Team Manager Mauricio Pochettino has that Messi, who joined the French club on a two-year contract from Barcelona, would need time to adjust in Paris.

“He did 20 years in Barcelona, it’s normal he felt at home there and here, everything is new for him. He did not arrive a long time ago,” the Argentine said.

Pochettino also confirmed that Marco Verratti would probably be involved after the Italy midfielder missed four games with a knee injury.

Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals.

The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge two weeks ago – domestically, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won eight out of eight so far as the club look to regain the Ligue 1 trophy they were pipped to last term by Lille.