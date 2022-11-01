Messi,Ronaldo eyeing high ending at the Qatar World Cup

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo could cap off a luminary career by lifting the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

With over 1,600 goals and over 50 big titles for club and country between them, these two icons have brought the game of football to a different dimension:

Few players have ever been this good for this long.

The great debate that’s raged for over a decade now is who’s better: Messi or Ronaldo? The World Cup in Qatar could give the perfect piece of ammunition to either side of the argument.

Were the captain of Argentina or the captain of Portugal to lift the most coveted prize in world football, their star would shine even brighter in the constellation of the greats

Messi and Ronaldo have never won a World Cup despite claiming enough silverware to fill two museums.

It’s one of the most asked questions on Google, and while Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or (Best player in the world) awards, and Ronaldo five, neither has lifted the World Cup trophy.

And with Ronaldo now 37 and Messi 35, Qatar is probably the last chance for these two transcendental stars.

Qatar will be Messi’s fifth World Cup appearance and he’s scored six goals in 19 matches at the tournament.

CR7 has also played in four World Cups so far and scored seven goals in 17 appearances

Leo Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup Trophy would be a crowning moment for the Argentine superstar, and with the form he and Argentina are in right now it’s very possible.

Argentina’s most-capped player and all-time leading goalscorer is set to participate in his fifth straight World Cup finals. He became the nation’s youngest star to play and score in a FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Messi was key to Argentina making the final in 2014 where they lost 0-1 to Germany, and after a disappointing 2018 World Cup, la albiceleste is back hoping to claim top honours.

Fireworks are expected when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Ronaldo, Luis Suarez of Uruguay , South Korea’s Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey of Ghana’s Black Stars in the same group this November

Messi on the hand will meet Robert Lewandowski as two of the best strikers on the planet go head-to-head in a World Cup Group C showdown in Qatar, with Argentina and Poland drawn against each other.

Others in the group are Mexico likely to put up a stiff challenge, having come through North American (CONCACAF) qualifying in style and Saudi Arabia — one of the lowest-ranked sides in the tournament — carrying hopes of upsetting the more established powers.

