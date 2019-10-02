Met department monitoring strong winds

The Kenya Meteorological Department is monitoring the strong winds and dust storms being experienced across the country and which have caused panic among many Kenyans.

A young woman was killed in Kirinyaga county in the aftermath of the whirlwinds.

Kenya Meteorological Department Deputy Director Samuel Mwangi says the phenomenon is not rare but cautions the public to be on high alert.

Several households and business premises experienced major power outages Tuesday evening after strong winds and unexpected dust storms hit various parts of the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Traffic snarl ups were witnessed on major roads as a result of poor visibility. Kenya Meteorological Department Deputy Director Samuel Mwangi says it not a rare occurrence.

He explains that situation was caused by a deep convective system moving from the Coastal region as it propagated towards South East low lands, Nairobi and Central parts of Kenya.

Several objects were seen flying causing panic among motorists and pedestrians who were caught unawares.

A 23-year-old woman died at Kangaine Estate Mwea constituency in Kirinyaga county.

According to Mwea East Sub county commander John Onditi, the woman identified as Winnie Wambui went to fix her TV aerial antenna that was dislodged by the strong winds and was electrocuted.

Kenya Meteorological Department is encouraging the public to take the necessary precautionary measures next it happens to avoid being exposed to danger.

The Department is monitoring the situation were also reported in Arusha and other parts of Tanzania.