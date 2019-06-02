Met department warns of flash floods in Nairobi, Western Kenya

Several parts of the country are currently experiencing heavy rainfall and there are warnings of possible floods.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had issued an advisory warning of potential flash floods and landslides in Nairobi and parts of Western Kenya beginning Saturday to Thursday this week.

Heavy rains are pounding several parts of Kenya with fears of possible floods and mudslides in some parts of the country.

Several parts of Nairobi, for instance, experienced the heavy downpour on Sunday afternoon.

The rainfall, according to the weatherman is expected until Thursday 6th June, over several parts of Nairobi, Western Kenya, Southern, Central and Northern Rift Valley, and Central Highlands.

Counties expected to be affected include; Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot, Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga Nairobi among others.

The met department is warning residents in the listed areas to avoid driving, wading or walking through fast-moving waters and should minimize exposure to lightning by not sheltering under trees and near grilled windows or walking in open fields.

Further, those in landslide-prone areas in Murang’a County have also been cautioned to be on high alert.