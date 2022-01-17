MET forecasts more rains in Nairobi

Kenya Meteorological Department (MET) has told Nairobians to brace for rains this week.

According to the daily weather outlook, most parts of the country will experience moderate to heavy rainfall particularly on the Western side.

Daily Outlook

More rainfall expected over most places of half Kenya (Western side).

⚠️Areas of more concerned: (Moderate to Heavy rainfall)

Samburu, Turkana, Baringo, Laikipia, Kitale, Eldoret, Nyandarua, Nyahururu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, pic.twitter.com/05HqhGXNRg — Kenya Met Department 🇰🇪 (@MeteoKenya) January 17, 2022

The month of January is usually characterized by sunny, dry and hot weather conditions which has been the case in most areas.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Samburu , Turkana,Baringo, Laikipia, Kitale, Eldoret , Nyandarua, Nyahururu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Kajiado, Kitui and Makueni counties.

Others are Kericho, Nakuru, Migori, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Marsabit and Isiolo.

“Most parts of Nairobi will be cloudy which will be accompanied by moderate to rainfall. Time a clock, plan well and avoid traffic, especially in the afternoon and evening hours” advised the weatherman on Twitter.

Some of the mentioned counties have been hit by a heavy downpour.

On Saturday, many residents were caught unawares by sudden heavy rains in the afternoon after long sunny intervals.