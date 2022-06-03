Met issues strong winds, waves alert

The Metrological Department of Kenya has issued an advisory warning of adverse weather conditions that will be experienced in the country in the next five days.

Through a notice, the weather department noted that some parts of the country will experience strong winds and large waves starting from June 2 through June 6.

The adverse weather conditions will vary depending on the region. Counties expected to be affected include Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Meru, Kitui, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kwale.

The winds of more than 25knots (12.9 meters per second) are expected over the Northwest, Northeastern, Central, Eastern, and coastal regions of Kenya

The winds will subside from Sunday. “The wind speed is expected to strengthen to more than 40 knots (20.6 M/S) from Friday 3rd to Saturday 4th June, 9:00 am. Thereafter, the wind speed is likely to reduce to 25 knots from Sunday 5th to Monday 6th June 2022” said MET director Dr David Gikungu.

From Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th June 2022, wave heights in the Kenyan Indian Ocean Coastal waters are expected to exceed 2.5 meters, then drop to 2.2 meters on Monday 6th June 2022.

The adverse conditions may lead to reduced visibility, cause vessels to capsize and threatens those who engage in maritime activities.

“Very high waves may lower visibility, cause capsizing of boats and threaten the safety of those engaging in maritime activities. Those in the areas of concern should be on high alert. Everyone is urged to continue listening to local media as updates will be provided if conditions change significantly. Further advisories may be issued as the weather events evolve” he advised.

The advisory comes barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta challenged world leaders in Stockholm, Sweden to speed up a climate deal during United Nations Conference on the Human Environment.