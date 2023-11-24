Met predicts continued rains in most parts of the country

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue pounding most parts of the country, according to the weekly forecast by the Kenya Metrological Department.

The seven-day forecast released on Friday covers the period between November 24th to November 28.

According to the weatherman, isolated storms are likely to occur in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, the Coast and North-eastern Kenya.

Occasional morning rains as well as afternoon and night showers and thunderstorms are expected over a few places in the counties in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley.

The counties include Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and West Pokot.

Temperatures during the forecast period are expected to rise to 29 degrees celsius and drop to as low as 12 degrees celsius.

North-western counties of Turkana and Samburu are expected to experience sunny intervals and rains over a few a places in the morning as well as in the afternoon. Nights are predicted to be partly cloudy with showers over a few places.

Temperatures in the two counties will range between 35 degrees celsius and 13 degrees celsius.

Counties in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi are predicted to experience morning rains over a few places.

“Afternoon and night showers are expected over several places during the forecast period,” the report says.

The counties include Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi and Nairobi. During the forecast period, the maximum temperatures are expected to rise to 26 degrees Celsius and drop to as low as 9 degrees Celsius.

North-eastern Kenya counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will have morning rains as well as afternoon showers over several places.

Temperatures during the forecast period are expected to be as high as 32 degrees celsius and low temperatures of 17 degrees celsius.

The Southeastern lowlands counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta will record morning rains and afternoon showers over a few places.

The counties will experience maximum temperatures of 29 degrees celsius and minimum temperatures of 13 degrees celsius during the forecast period.

The coast counties of Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale are predicted to experience morning, afternoon and night showers over few places with the afternoon showers spreading to several places.

During the forecast period the region will record maximum temperatures of 33 degrees and minimum temperatures of 22 degrees celsius.