Several parts of the country will continue receiving rainfall in the coming week, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

In a forecast for November 30 – December 6, the Met Department said several parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Coast are likely to continue receiving rainfall.

Areas predicted to receive more than 70mm of Seven-Day Total Rainfall might experience some isolated storms especially over Makueni, Tikui, Taita Taveta, Machakos, Lamu, Kilifi, Garissa bordering with Lamu, lower Tana River, Mombasa, Kwale bordering Kilifi/Mombasa, Kajiado bordering Taita Taveta and some central counties including Nairobi.

Rainfall intensities are however likely to reduce as the forecast period progresses.

🧾Forecast for 30 Nov-6 Dec 2021

🌧️⛈️Rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country including the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Coast. However, rainfall intensities are likely to reduce as the forecast period progresses pic.twitter.com/PRdJaFbrDW — Kenya Met Department 🇰🇪 (@MeteoKenya) November 29, 2021

In Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita-Taveta Counties morning rains are likely to occur over few places accompanied by afternoon and night showers.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi will have rainy mornings with afternoon and night showers.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties expect sunny days and cloudy nights.