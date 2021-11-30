Met warns of heavy rainfall of up to 70mm

ByAgnes Mwangangi
Several parts of the country will continue receiving rainfall in the coming week, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

In a forecast for November 30 – December 6, the Met Department said several parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Coast are likely to continue receiving rainfall.

Areas predicted to receive more than 70mm of Seven-Day Total Rainfall might experience some isolated storms especially over Makueni, Tikui, Taita Taveta, Machakos, Lamu, Kilifi, Garissa bordering with Lamu, lower Tana River, Mombasa, Kwale bordering Kilifi/Mombasa, Kajiado bordering Taita Taveta and some central counties including Nairobi.

Rainfall intensities are however likely to reduce as the forecast period progresses.

In Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita-Taveta Counties morning rains are likely to occur over few places accompanied by afternoon and night showers.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi will have rainy mornings with afternoon and night showers.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties expect sunny days and cloudy nights.

  

