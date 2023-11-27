Meta, Digify Africa partner to boost digital literacy levels in Kenya

Digify Africa has rolled out an online training programme to boost digital literacy levels among the youth in Kenya.

The digital marketing skills course, DigifyPro, launched in Nairobi at the weekend is aimed at equipping the youth with digital skills and competencies to help them start and grow careers in the new digital economy.

It will be provided with support from Meta which operates digital platforms Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp for Business. Digify Africa project manager Kenya, Celestine Ukpere said the programme will help unemployed learners become competent digital marketing professionals with practical experience in social media, analytics, search, SEO, content and UX.

“Using a blended learning approach, we are able to deliver immersive and impactful learning experiences. The programme is designed to upskill the next generation of digital talent in preparation for jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities across the continent,” said Celestine.

The practical, hands-on sessions will help participants to develop powerful digital marketing skills for use on Meta platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram for Business. Participants will learn how to amplify business’s online presence, define their social media audience, integrate WhatsApp into their marketing strategy, create content on their phone, understand the customer journey and launch paid ads.

“Over the last few years there has been increased demand for digital migration in Africa and Digify Africa has taken a front seat in closing the gap by addressing low digital literacy levels in the continent. We want to help young people and organizations make a better living in the digital age,” Celestine said.

According to the 2021 Ibrahim Forum Report, 58% of Kenyans have access to the internet, but only 29% of the population has a basic level of digital literacy.

The lack of digital literacy hinders the country’s economic growth and results in missed opportunities. The digital marketing skills programme will focus on new and emerging demand-driven digital skills that can create livelihoods.

Digify Africa is operating in more than 10 countries in Africa, including Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

“We help young people gain and grow their careers or businesses. As a result, we help organizations – big and small – to thrive in the digital age. Our model is scalable and youth-driven via a continent-wide network of digital professionals,” explained Celestine.

Digify Africa’s DigifyPro is a new pathway in education, employment and empowerment, proving that by learning and improving digital skills, one can increase their chances of becoming employed or starting their own business or freelance career in Africa.

DigifyPro won the Bookmark Award for best contribution to transformation in South Africa’s digital industry in 2017 and 2019 and is expected to shape Kenya’s digital economy too.