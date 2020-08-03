Meteorological Department warns of heavy rainfall in Rift valley

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall of above 70 millimeters in Laikipia, Baringo, Samburu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Nakuru Counties.

The warning comes as the region has been in the throes of heavy floods that saw hundreds of people displaced.

In its Seven-Day forecast beginning 4th of August to 10th of August 2020 and posted on Twitter, the weatherman indicates that moderate rainfall of between 50 to 70 millimeters is expected over parts of Meru, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Kericho, Bungoma, Turkana and Samburu Counties.

In the seven-day forecast, Light rainfall 10 to 50 millimeters is expected over parts of Busia, Kakamega, Nandi, Vihiga, Kericho, Bomet, Nyamira, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Marsabit and along the coastal areas.

The rest of the counties including Nairobi, Kiambu, Embu, Machakos, Kitui, Tana River, Kajiado, Narok, Migori, Makueni, Embu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Taita Taveta and Mandera are expected to remain relatively dry.

Meanwhile, the weather man has said the month of August marks the gradual cessation of the cold season.

In a statement signed by the Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura, the weather expert says the gradual end of the cold season is indicative of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including the Nairobi area.

According to the August forecast released by the Met. Department, it indicates that warmer than usual temperatures are expected over the Coastal Strip, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Northeast, and parts of the Southern Rift Valley this month.

She notes that while the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi, is expected to experience occasional cool conditions, the expected temperatures in these regions are likely to be warmer than usual for the same period.

Of worry is the dropping temperatures around Lake Victoria.

The Climate Scientists indicate that cooler than usual temperatures are expected over much of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, parts of Southern, Central, and Northern Rift Valley as well as the Northwestern parts of the country.