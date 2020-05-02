Meteorological department warns of continuing heavy rainfall

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that beginning Saturday the country may experience heavy rainfall of more than 30 millimeters in 24 hours.

In an advisory signed by the Director of the Meteorological Department, Stella Aura says while most parts of the country are still expected to continue receiving moderate rainfall Saturday through to Wednesday will see the Western region, Central including Nairobi area, Northwestern and the Coastal Strip receiving heavy rainfall.

The Director is further warning that with water levels in most rivers high and the ground already saturated, the rains are likely to continue causing floods in low lying areas.

She further urged the public to be cautious as the soggy and saturated soils in the high ground areas could trigger landslides and mudslides.

The weatherman is asking people living in landslide prone areas especially on the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mt. Kenya, Western Kenya and other hilly areas to lookout for cracks in the ground and take the necessary measures to safeguard their lives and property.

“Residents living along major river basins are advised to be on the lookout as the levels of the rivers will keep rising. People living in landslide prone areas especially on the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mt. Kenya, Western Kenya and other hilly areas should lookout for cracks in the ground and take the necessary measures to safeguard their lives and property” said Aura

“Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields.” He added.

In the advisory, the Meteorological Department is also urging the public to avoid sheltering under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

“The heavy rains may result in storm surges along the coast; hence fishermen and the entire marine industry should be on high alert,” said Aura in the advisory.

Those living along major river basins have been advised to be on the lookout as the levels of the rivers will keep rising and take precautionary measures.

In the advisory copied to other government department, the Meteorological Department said the areas of concern include; Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Nyamira, Kisii, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga and Kakamega. The others are; Bungoma, Busia, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, West Pokot, Samburu, Turkana, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, Tana-River, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa and Lamu.