Methodist Church donates food items to families in Mandera

The Methodist Church of Kenya has distributed assorted food items to the needy in Mandera County as drought ravages the region.

Speaking in Hareri area in Mandera area Deputy County Commissioner Jessi Ithai called on well-wishers to support the Government in donating food to suffering families in the region saying a majority are suffering.

Ithai said hundreds of livestock as well as people have succumbed to the drought in the last few months amid intensified efforts by the Government to support the people in the region.

Muktar Mohamed a resident said they have lost herds of livestock due to lack of water and called on the government to help with additional water boozers to help fight drought effects.

Some 6.8 tonnes of maize, 1 tonne of beans, another 1 tonne of uji mic and 500 litres of cooking oil were distributed in three locations.

The church distribution will build a good relationship with their Muslim brothers for cohesion.

The region has received minimal rainfall for the last five years with more than 100 thousand residents affected in the region.