MFA hails appointment of Kenyans to top global jobs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has lauded the recent appointment of several Kenyans to top international organizations.

While heaping praise on six Kenyans who of late have catapulted Kenya into international limelight, MFA Friday said it was satisfied that the lobbying undertaken through the Country’s diplomatic footprint around the world had paid off.

Commenting on the successes, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign AffairsPS Amb. Macharia Kamau said he was happy with the progress of Kenyan candidatures.

‘We are proud that more Kenyans are getting an opportunity to seat at the apex of key international bodies. This is a good sign of Kenya’s growing sphere of influence. I commend our Missions abroad and the staff at MFA headquarters for the continued coordination in the lobbying efforts, “said Amb. Kamau.

A few years ago Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs established the Office of International Jobs and Special Assignments to coordinate with Missions abroad on lobbying strategies for Kenyans seeking election or appointment to international bodies.

Recent appointments

This week, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation boss George Kinoti was elected delegate for Africa in the INTERPOL Executive committee during elections held in Istanbul Turkey.

This came a few weeks after the Inspector General of Police Mr. Hillary Mutyambai was elected to serve as President of AFRIPOL General Assembly.

AFRIPOL is a structured cooperation of AU member states law enforcement agencies aimed at promoting democratic police values and attendant policing good practices.

The election of both Kinoti and Mutyambai in the critical international bodies is an indication of the great respect Kenya is held with and provides the two an opportunity to work with their counterparts in the fight against cross-border crimes.

They will also be well placed to ensure that information sharing between different countries and security agencies is for the good of Kenya’s overall security.

Another first for Kenya was the election of Prof. Phoebe Okowa to the International Law Commission during elections held in New York on November 12th. She becomes the first African woman elected to serve on the commission.

Other successful bids have been the re-election of Mr Ali Kaka as regional Councilor for Africa in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the election of Prof. Ludeki Chweya as President of African management development Institutes Network.

Also placing Kenya on the international map was Dr. Allan Emodoka Azegele as who was elected Vice-Chair of the CODEX Alimentarius Commission. The Commission supervises internationally recognized standards, codes of practice, guidelines and other recommendations published by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

The jobs uptake comes at a time Kenya is at the centre of decision making at the United Nations. Kenya successfully bid for membership of the United Nations Security Council.

In October this year, Kenya held the Presidency of the Council and made major strides by bringing to the fore key international security issues.

This year Kenya was elected into various UNESCO committees including the legal committee and International Committee for physical education and sports. Kenya was also elected to the Administrative Council of the Pan African Postal Union and re-elected to the Council of Administration and Postal Operations Council, Universal Posta Union.