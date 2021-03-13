The MFR Souls Nairobi performance has been postponed for a second time.

House music maestros MFR Souls were supposed to be performing in Nairobi today courtesy of 6:AM entertainment. The duo is one of the originators of the Amapiano South African dance sub-genre, which has now skyrocketed in clout to becoming possibly the most widely consumed sound in mainstream culture. Revelers were hugely anticipating being entertained but the show has been postponed till further notice.

MFR Souls was originaly supposed to perform on Saturday 21st November 2020 at the Carnivore Simba Saloon but that show was postponed due to COVID-19 cases being on the rise at the time. The 6:AM group felt it was in the best interest of Kenyans to stay away and social distance until things looked up. Today’s show has been postponed due to one half of the MFR Souls duo contracting Coronavirus.

In a statement issued on their social media pages, 6:AM explained:

“Ladies and Gents, it is with deep sadness that we are forced to announce @realmfrsouls are unable to fly to Kenya for our show this weekend. One of the duo has returned a positive covid result when doing the pre flight covid test. Currently the other member is negative, however since they perform together and have been in close proximity with each other, we cannot in good conscience proceed with just one of the two. The risk to our dear fans who would be attending the event, the organizing teams from hospitality partners to media partners and even to the passengers on the flights, is far too great to take a chance. We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused, and we wish the boys a quick and full recovery as soon as possible.”

Further information about their performance or ticket refunds will be issued later.

