Mi Vida puts up Ruaka units up for sale

Real estate developer, Mi Vida, has officially kicked off the sale of its recently completed housing units in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The firm says KEZA Laika apartments which is its second project comes will 1,2 and 3 – bedroom units.

“As our norm, we have always promised to strive to deliver what is only the best for our customers, and KEZA Laika presents that proof and testimony. The units speak of value for money, and above all, a life to behold,” said Samuel Kariuki, the CEO of Mi Vida Homes.

The new development sits on a 3.7 acres of land integrates green sustainability into its units by incorporating eco-friendly building materials and energy-efficient designs.

Kariuki other amenities such as safe areas for children, fitness zones for yoga and jogging, and serene workspaces ideal for remote work, all which ae tailored to meet the diverse needs of residents and drive high tenancy demand, offering strong rental income potential for investors.

“With KEZA Laika, Mi Vida continues to uphold its reputation for excellence, delivering a development that is poised to redefine the standards of contemporary living in the area,” he added.