Miano: AFCON 2027 a Gateway to Kenya’s Culture and Tourism

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has said that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 will serve as a major gateway for Kenya to showcase its rich culture and tourism potential to the world, beyond the excitement of football.

Speaking after the official handover of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) flag to Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania following the conclusion of AFCON 2025 in Morocco, Miano said the countdown to Pamoja AFCON 2027 marks a defining moment for Kenya’s global visibility.

“AFCON 2027 is more than a football tournament. It is an opportunity to open Kenya to the world—our culture, our people and our hospitality,” Miano said.

She noted that the tournament will attract thousands of international visitors, providing Kenya with a powerful platform to market its diverse tourism offerings, from wildlife safaris and pristine beaches to cultural heritage and urban experiences.

Miano highlighted ongoing infrastructure developments aimed at ensuring a successful tournament, including the construction of the Talanta Stadium, a 60,000-seater modern facility designed to deliver a world-class experience for football fans. She said the stadium will not only meet international standards but will also leave a lasting legacy for the country’s sports sector.

To enhance accessibility for visitors, Miano pointed to Kenya’s visa-free entry system, which she said will make travel seamless and encourage greater tourist inflows during the tournament period.

She added that hotels and hospitality facilities across the country are being upgraded to AFCON standards, from the savannah lodges of the Maasai Mara to coastal resorts in Watamu.

The Cabinet Secretary further emphasized Kenya’s unique Safari-Football hybrid experience as a key attraction for AFCON visitors. Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy morning game drives in iconic destinations such as Nairobi National Park before attending evening matches featuring Africa’s top teams.

“Kenya offers a one-of-a-kind experience where visitors can track the Big Five in the morning and cheer their favorite teams in the evening,” Miano said.

Miano reaffirmed the country’s readiness to welcome the world with open arms, describing the tournament as a celebration of African unity, culture and hospitality.