Michael B Jordan is People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020

Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: 'The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One' https://t.co/RcwUKqAUYn (@michaelb4jordan) pic.twitter.com/SEAZTl13xs — People (@people) November 18, 2020

Michael B Jordan is People’s Sexiest Man Alive for the year 2020. The Black Panther actor who starred alongside the late Chadwick Boseman joins a list of other celebrity A-listers who’ve made the cut including Idris Elba, Channing Tatum, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, David Beckham and Chris Hemsworth to name a few.

He also made the list of Time’s most influential people alongside Selena Gomez and Megan Thee Stallion this year.

Announcing the news on their Twitter handle, People Magazine wrote and quoted the actor; “Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020: ‘The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One’.”

In an interview with the magazine, he said, “It’s a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Michael is set to star in an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” which is set to premiere on Amazon in 2021.

Tell Us What You Think