Michael Karanga defends Malindi Open “Vasco da Gama” Cup

Kenya’s top amateur golfer, Michael Karanga, clinched the 2024 Malindi Open Vasco da Gama Cup at the par-70 Malindi Golf Club.

The Kiambu Golf Club player posted a three-round total of 221, finishing 11 over par. His steady rounds of 74, 70, and 77 highlighted both his consistency and his ability to adapt to the tough, dry conditions on the Malindi course.

“Malindi was a good outing, but the course conditions were very tough. It was dry,” Karanga said after his win.

This victory marks Karanga’s sixth title in the 2024 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series. His impressive collection of wins also includes the NCBA Kenya Railways Invitational, NCBA Coronation Cup, NCBA Limuru Open, NCBA Coast Open Barry Cup, and the Karen Challenge.

With this latest triumph, Karanga leads the 2024 KAGC leaderboard with 693 points from 12 tournaments.

Karanga’s closest competitor in Malindi was John Lejirma of Kenya Railways Golf Club finished with a total score of 225 after rounds of 70, 75, and 80.

Lejirma, who currently holds second place in the KAGC standings with 622 points from 19 tournaments, has also had a strong season with four titles to his name, including the Trans Nzoia Championship, NCBA Ronald Marshal & Tobby Gibson Cup, NCBA Ruiru Open, and NCBA Gold Fields.

Ebill Omollo from Vet Lab Sports Club took third place in Malindi, finishing with a total score of 226 after rounds of 78, 74, and 74. Other notable performances included Naomi Wafula of Vipingo Ridge Golf Club, who placed fourth with a score of 230, and Simon Karari of Thika Greens Golf Resort, who rounded out the top five with a total of 231.