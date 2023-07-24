Michael Karanga wins Barry Cup in Mombasa

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga returned a score of 64 gross to win the 103rd edition of Barry Cup Golf tournament held at Mombasa Golf Course.

Karanga’s score did supersede the previous record of 66 gross that had stood for 32 years.

The three day event which attracted a total of 78 players was played for the first time as a 54-hole event to enable the elite amateur an opportunity to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

Since the Barry cup was donated by one of the founder members of Mombasa Golf Club,Perry Barry in 1913 it has always been played over 36 holes in two days.

However this year, the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) decided to upgrade all the 26 national events to 54 holes and over in order to enable the elite amateurs earn World Golf Ranking (WGR) points.

Following the win Karanga pocketed a cash prize of sh 92,500 and a cup while the cash award was also spread to the top 20 finishers totaling to sh 400,000.

A total of 78 golfers enlisted for the tournament before being whittled down to 48 who proceeded to the final round.

Karanga was elated at breaking the record acknowledging the competition he faced in the tournament.

“The weather condition during the day was good and the course is among the best courses one can score,” he pointed out.

Mombasa county executive committee member in charge of sports Kenneth Ambani reiterated the County Government’s readiness to boost golf in the region.

“The ladies’ version of the tournament will be held at the same venue in the first week of next month,” he pointed out.

“The county government will give support to the next tournament like the one given to the just ended men’s tournament,” he said.