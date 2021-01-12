Michael Olunga on the verge of signing for Qatar side Al Duhail

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga is on the verge of signing for Qatar based side Al Duhail Sports Club from Japan League 1 side Kashiwa Reysol.

According to a leaked photo by QSL­_Newss, Olunga is already in Qatar, pictured donning a jersey and scarf of Al Duhail SC.

Olunga was the top scorer and Most Valuable Player in the Japanese top flight league with 28 league goals and, it was only a matter of time before the big guns came calling for his signature.

Kashiwa Reysol are reported to have accepted a bid in the tune of Sh 900 million for the 26-year-old lanky forward, who is expected to replace Croatian Marksman Mario Mandzukic who left the club last year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Al Duhail SC, formerly Lekhwiya SC has won the Qatar Stars League title 7 times and is second in the league.

Olunga’s arrival is expected to propel them to top of the league, as they aim to topple top club Al Sadd who are managed by Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez.

Tell Us What You Think