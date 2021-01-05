Michael Olunga on the verge of striking a money spinning move

Kenya international forward Michael Olunga is on the verge of joining Qatar side Al-Duhail soccer club.

Olunga who was recently feted as the Most Valuable Player in the Japanese J1 league, has been attracting interests from various clubs but Al-Duhail SC have firmed up their interests by placing a bid of $7million (Ksh 900 million).

His club Kashiwa Reysol has accepted the bid and Al-Duhail are expected to open formal talks with the lethal forward.

Olunga has been in prolific goal scoring form topping the charts for two consecutive years that saw Kashiwa Reysol earn promotion to the J1 League.

If he accepts the deal, the former Gor Mahia player would be a journey man of sorts having previously played in Sweden, Spain, China and Japan.

